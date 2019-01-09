Entertainment
January 9, 2019 9:08 am
Updated: January 9, 2019 9:09 am

Def Leppard to stop in Forest City during Canadian Summer Tour

A legendary British rock band is making its way to London.

Budweiser Gardens announced Wednesday that Def Leppard will be playing a show in the Forest City on July 22, 2019.

The band announced their Canadian summer tour will kick off in Halifax on July 12 and end in Calgary on July 31.

The English rockers will be joined by the critically acclaimed Sacramento melodic hard rock quintet, Tesla.

In their 2018 North American stadium run, the band sold one million tickets, grossing over $100 million.

On March 29, Def Leppard will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame into the 2019 Performer Category alongside The Cure, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Roxy Music and The Zombies.

