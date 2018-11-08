Michael Buble to play Budweiser Gardens next July

Canadian crooner Michael Buble is coming to the Forest City.

Budweiser Gardens made the big announcement Thursday morning saying Buble will play the venue on July 29, 2019.

Tickets for the show go on sale Nov. 29, which is exactly eight months before the performance.

The stop in London is part of Buble’s 2019 tour to support his newly released album, Love.