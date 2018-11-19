Serenity now: Jerry Seinfeld coming to Budweiser Gardens in April

Jerry Seinfeld is yada, yada, yada coming to London.

The comedian, hailed for an ability to joke about the little things in life that resonate with a wide audience, takes Budweiser Gardens on Thursday, April 11.

An appearance on The Tonight Show in 1981 kick-started the entertainment icon’s career in comedy. Eight years later, he teamed up with Larry David and together they created the wildly successful TV comedy series Seinfeld.

The show ran for nine seasons on NBC, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe, and People’s Choice awards.

Beyond starring in his TV show, Seinfeld has written and produced movies including Bee Movie, directed and produced the Broadway hit Colin Quinn Long Story Short and wrote two books.

Seinfeld’s Netflix series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee has reached more than 100-million views and was nominated for an Emmy award. His first Netflix show was the original stand-up special Jerry Before Seinfeld.

Tickets for his show at Budweiser Gardens start at $61.50 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.