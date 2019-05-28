Plug gets pulled on Neil Young at festival, but he keeps on rockin’

Despite some “technical issues,” Neil Young continued to tear through his headlining set Like a Hurricane at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival on Saturday night.

After an explosive hour-and-a-half-set at the annual Californian festival, the Canadian rock icon, accompanied by his backing band, Promise of the Real, returned to the stage for an encore of Young’s 1989 smash hit, Rockin’ in the Free World.

Unfortunately, the extended and mostly improvised rendition of the hit was cut short as the band’s sound was cut and the house lights came on about eight minutes into the encore performance.

The 73-year-old was given a 10 p.m. curfew, however he proved he’s not an Old Man just yet. Instead of stopping the show, Young and the rest of the band continued to play their hearts out without the speakers.

Neil Young just broke the curfew at #BottleRock and had the plug pulled on him. Fans are finishing “Keep on Rocking in the Free World” for him. pic.twitter.com/lAFMsCBpOc — Aidin Vaziri (@MusicSF) May 26, 2019

Backed by a roaring crowd of tens of thousands of fans, the song continued.

The three-day festival takes place near a residential area, which accounts for its earlier-than-most cut-off point.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, The Cure was left in the same situation during the band’s closing set at the 2014 edition of the festival as were the Foo Fighters, who stole the show with their 2017 performance.

Young currently has no scheduled Canadian tour dates, however it was recently confirmed that he will be heading back to the studio later in the year to work on a brand-new album with Crazy Horse.

