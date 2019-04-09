Neil Young and Crazy Horse recording new album

Canadian icon Neil Young has just confirmed that he will return to the studio with rock outfit Crazy Horse this year to record a brand new album.

Young, 73, and Crazy Horse have been working together since 1969 and this year they celebrate 50 years of collaborations and touring.

The Heart of Gold singer confirmed the news in a statement written on his website — the Neil Young Archives:

“Crazy Horse is about to enter the studio with 11 new ones,” he wrote in response to a fan reminiscing on his memories of the acts.

Their last record, Psychedelic Pill, was released in 2012.

Young is backed by the current lineup of Crazy Horse, which consists of: bassist Billy Talbot, drummer Ralph Molina and guitarist Nils Lofgren — who replaced the retired Frank “Poncho” Sampedro only last year.

On his retirement, Sampedro, 70, revealed to Rolling Stone that he now prefers to stay at home:

“People say, ‘Isn’t it sad you’re not in Crazy Horse?’ I don’t think of it that way,” he admitted. “I’ll always be in Crazy Horse. I’m as big a part of Crazy Horse as anyone that’s ever been in it.”

Crazy Horse reunited with Young last year for a series of intimate performances across California. They were the first performances without Sampedro since before he joined in 1975.

Lofgren, 67, although not a permanent member of the band, recorded guitars on Crazy Horse’s debut and self-titled album in 1971.

As of this writing, it’s unclear when production will begin on the new collaborative effort.

Currently there are no plans for Young and Crazy Horse to go out on tour together again.

Young’s full statement regarding the return of Crazy Horse is available to read in the Neil Young Archives.

