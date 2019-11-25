Madonna didn’t pay or give credit for ‘Madame X’ song, alleges Casey Spooner

Send this page to someone via email

After already stirring major controversy with the 2019 single, it seems Madonna‘s anti-gun anthem, God Control, has yet again prompted outrage on social media — this time from former Fischerspooner vocalist, Casey Spooner.

The 49-year-old singer took to Instagram over the weekend, alleging that he “co-wrote God Control” and that along with her producer, Mirwais, Madonna, 61, did not credit or compensate him for his suppsed efforts.

“I have had enough,” wrote Spooner in the lengthy post.

“[They] have f**ked me over. I co-wrote God Control and I’ve gotten no credit and no compensation.”

After claiming that his efforts to contact Madonna and Mirwais, 59, went unanswered in a since-deleted Instagram story detailed by Pitchfork, he wrote, “I’ve been dealing with this for 5 months and I’m over it. I have played nice and been very patient but time is up!”

Along with the statement, the Emerge singer shared a scanned image of a legal document requiring the signatures of he, Madonna and Mirwais; showing that the trio co-wrote God Control together.

Furthermore, Spooner claimed that after finally getting in touch with the Like a Virgin singer’s management team — and much negotiations — that he was eventually offered a US$25,000 “advance against publishing royalties, which after legal fees and taxes will be” $10,000. The offer was not satisfactory to Spooner’s needs however.

“The terms are s***ty,” he continued in the post. “It’s been an endless nightmare of lawyers, waiting, and more emails… and for what!? 10K?”

He later wrote: “I should be getting paid a percentage of the live show. There is no money in record sales. Period. I think 1% of touring profits will cover my contribution and damages.”

Throughout the ‘Madame X’ tour — which, so far, has gotten mixed reception from fans — Madonna has opened her show with the controversial song in question.

“It’s the opening number [of] the show,” wrote Spooner, “And while you’re galavanting around on stage… I’m completely broke in Berlin. Robbed, ignored and delayed.”

He later posted what he claimed is a demo recording of God Control, allegedly recorded before Madonna’s version.

Spooner also shared a page about “copyright law” pertaining to his case, before posting a screenshot of one of the supposedly unanswered e-mails he sent to Mirwais on June 27.

A portion of the e-mail read: “I heard God Control which is so great! But I have to say I was a little surprised as I think some of my lyrical edits and melodic work made the cut.”

In a further Instagram story, Spooner screenshot an e-mail citing a phone call with Madonna’s attorney, Mike Goldsmith.

The message read that Madonna “had no idea that Casey had been involved with writing the song.”

Global News has reached out to a representative of Madonna, Mirwais, and Spooner seeking confirmation and further clarification.

God Control was released on June 14, along with the rest of the Madame X (2019) album — which Mirwais produced. Two weeks after its release, Madonna’s team dropped an accompanying music video which divided many of the pop icon’s fans.

The Jonas Åkerlund-directed video depicts the events of a violent shooting at a fictional nightclub called The Globe. The setting is reminiscent of the horrific shooting that took 49 innocent lives at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., on June 12, 2016.

Madonna called it a “wake-up call” to her fans about the effects of gun violence in the U.S.

Madame X is now available worldwide and can be streamed or purchased through the official Madonna website.