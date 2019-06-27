Madonna calls for gun control in graphic music video, ‘God Control’

NOTE: This article contains graphic and disturbing content. Please read at your own discretion.

Madonna is calling for her fans to “wake up” in the most recent Madame X instalment, God Control.

The singer is once again using her time in the spotlight to make a statement. For the second time in less than six months, she’s taking a stand against gun violence in the U.S. in a newly released music video.

The highly graphic and disturbing eight-minute short was released to accompany the 60-year-old’s latest single, God Control, on Thursday morning.

The Jonas Åkerlund-directed video depicts the events of a violent shooting at a fictional nightclub called The Globe. The setting is reminiscent of the horrific shooting that took 49 innocent lives at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., on June 12, 2016.

A graphic content warning proceeds the harrowing video. It reads: “The story you are about to see is very disturbing. It shows graphic scenes of gun violence. But it’s happening everyday. And it has to stop.”

Additionally, Madonna issued a written statement with the release of the video through various different social media platforms.

“This is your wake-up call,” she wrote. “Gun violence disproportionately affects children, teenagers and the marginalized in our communities.”

“Honour the victims and demand gun control,” she continued. “Now.”

“Volunteer, stand up, donate, reach out. Wake up and insist on common-sense gun safety legislation. Innocent lives depend on it.”

This is Madonna’s second call for gun control following the announcement of her latest studio album. The first came in the form of the I Rise single, which sampled a portion of a speech made by Emma Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, 19, is a student who was present during the fatal shooting that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018 in Parkland, Fla.

She is best known not only as a survivor of the horrific attack but as an activist and advocate for gun control across the U.S.

The God Control video left many of the singer’s fans divided. Some were shocked at the Like a Virgin star’s bold attempt to raise awareness for gun control, while others took issue with the video.

I couldn’t even watch after the first 45 secs @Madonna There are so many creative avenues that could’ve been taken to bring awareness to gun control. The Victims of these mass shootings should always be taken into consideration. I applaud the attempt, but I am truly disturbed. https://t.co/n8VO2KfpNR — Patience N Carter (@Patience326_) June 26, 2019

Putting a Texas Chainsaw style disclaimer at the beginning of the video does not mean you aren't glorifying something awful to stay relevant…horrific! #Madonna #Madamex #GodControl #Shame — Lennon Clarke (@LennonClarke) June 26, 2019

Others, however, praised Madonna and her continued efforts to bring light to such horrific social and political issues, including former Star Trek actor and activist George Takei.

Thank you @Madonna for supporting @1Pulse4America. You are a much welcome voice in the battle for #GunViolencePrevention and #GunControl. https://t.co/3RVyfsCH3V — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 26, 2019

Madonna is literally 37 years in the game and continues to make controversial art. I am beside myself. No one can or ever will. #GodControl — ❌AVIER (@xavierlferreira) June 26, 2019

#GodControl is an uncomfortable watch. It won't sit well with a lot of people, but I suppose that's what happens when a light is shone on controversial subjects. #Madonna doesn't pull any punches in the video. It's a strong message. #GunControl, NOW. No excuses. #MadameX pic.twitter.com/fUz3PghGXT — ɢᴀᴠɪɴ ❌ (@gavinworby) June 26, 2019

At the end of the video, Madonna shared a final message.

“Every year, over 36,000 Americans are killed in acts of gun violence,” she wrote. “And approximately 100,000 more are shot and injured.

“No one is safe. Gun control. Now.”

In response to the mix of backlash and support, Madonna told CNN: “This is what happens when people shoot.”

“Guns kill,” she continued. “A bullet rips through your body, knocks you to the floor and takes your life, and you bleed to death. This is reality.” WATCH: Madonna gives emotional speech at GLAAD Awards

Madame X is now available worldwide and can be streamed or purchased through the official Madonna website.

