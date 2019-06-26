Dixie Chicks to release first new album in 13 years

Thirteen years after releasing their last new music, the Dixie Chicks have just teased that they’re officially working on an upcoming studio album.

The country trio posted a video to lead singer Natalie Maines‘ Instagram page on Tuesday, which showed them working alongside producer and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff in a recording studio.

“#dcx2019,” Maines, 44, captioned the baby-filter-covered clip.

“Dixie Chicks,” she exclaimed in the video, before passing it onto her bandmates.

“Album,” added Emily Robison before Martie Maguire chimed in: “Coming.”

The camera finally panned over to Antonoff, 35, who smiled and said: “Someday.”

As of this writing, there is no official release date for the forthcoming record, however it seems the album is definitely in the works and may have been since as early as last year.

In mid-2018, after signing to a new management label, Monotone/LBI Entertainment, the three-piece started teasing the new album with other images in the studio with Antonoff over various social media platforms.

The group’s last album, the two-time Grammy award-winning Taking the Long Way, was released in 2006 and received critical acclaim.

The members of the Dixie Chicks took a brief hiatus between 2010 and 2013 in order to spend time with their respective families.

In that time, Maguire and Robison — who are sisters — formed a new group called the Court Yard Hounds. They released their first self-titled album in 2010 and a second effort, Amelita, in 2013.

Two months prior, Maines kicked off a successful solo career with her first and only album, Mother (2013).

While it’s been over a dozen years since fans have heard new music from the trio, Dixie Chicks have performed sporadically since 2006 with a handful of extensive tours, including one with The Eagles in 2010.

Currently, they have no scheduled tour dates.

Updates about the album will be made on the official Dixie Chicks website.

