Avril Lavigne announces North American tour, 1 Canadian date

Avril Lavigne has just announced a short North American tour — her first in more than five years.

The Complicated singer revealed the news in a video posted to her social media accounts on Monday.

“Hey everyone. I’m so excited to be announcing the Head Above Water tour,” she said. “It’s finally here.”

The 15-date tour kicks off this September in Seattle before concluding in Philadelphia in October.

Along the way, Lavigne, 34, will play a sole Canadian show at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto.

The Head Above Water tour comes in support of the album of the same name, released in February. It was Lavigne’s first record in nearly six years and her sixth studio album overall.

Ultimately, Head Above Water recounts the singer’s difficult and lengthy battle with Lyme disease.

She went public with her diagnosis in 2015. She battled the disease for an entire year before dropping off the public radar and going quiet for almost two years post-announcement.

But now she’s back and more fierce than ever. The passion and emotion present in both her lyrics and voice shine through incredibly in her latest effort.

One dollar from each purchased ticket will be donated to the Avril Lavigne Foundation. Lavigne founded the charity in 2010 to support individuals with disabilities and life-threatening illnesses like Lyme disease. Through programs and grants, it provides prevention resources, funds treatment and accelerates research in order to provide hope and transform lives.

An exclusive pre-sale registration is now open via Tunespeak. It closes on Tuesday, June 25 at 8 a.m. ET, before tickets go on sale to the general public.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m.

North American ‘Head Above Water’ tour dates

** Toronto concert is bolded **

Sept. 14 — Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

Sept. 15 — Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium

Sept. 17 — Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Sept. 18 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre

Sept. 21 — Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre

Sept. 24 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ State Theatre

Sept. 26 — Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre

Sept. 28 — Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre

Oct. 1 — New York, N.Y. @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport*

Oct. 3 — Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theatre

Oct. 5 — Wallingford, Conn. @ Oakdale Theatre

Oct. 6 — Toronto, Ont. @ Sony Centre For Performing Arts

Oct. 8 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

Oct. 9 — Washington, D.C. @ MGM National Harbor

Oct. 11 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ XCite Center at Parx Casino

Head Above Water is now available on all major streaming platforms.

