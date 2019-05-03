Madonna releases single ‘I Rise,’ featuring sample from Parkland student Emma Gonzalez

Only two weeks after releasing her single Medellin, Madonna has released a followup called I Rise.

I Rise serves as the second helping from the Like a Virgin star’s recently announced upcoming studio album, Madame X.

The album is set to feature a range of artists, including Maluma, Migos‘ Quavo and Swae Lee, among others, but the unique quality of I Rise is that it samples part of a speech from Emma Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, 19, is a student who was present during the fatal shooting that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018 in Parkland, Fla.

She is best known not only as a survivor of the horrific attack but as an activist and advocate for gun control across the U.S.

Before the 60-year-old singer comes in with her mellow and slightly autotuned pop number, Gonzalez is heard yelling at a protest rally: “They say us kids don’t know what we’re talking about … that we’re too young to understand how the government works. We call B.S.!”

“Let’s all rise together,” wrote Madonna on Twitter following the release of the new single.

Gonzalez co-founded the student-run gun control advocacy group Never Again MSD in late February 2018, shortly after the Parkland attack.

The song was co-produced by Madonna and Jason Evigan, who has also produced music for Maroon 5 and Demi Lovato.

I Rise is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Madame X will be released on June 14. It can now be pre-ordered and saved through the official Madonna website.

Madame X tracklist:

Medellin (ft. Maluma) Dark Ballet God Control Future (ft. Quavo) Batuka Killers Who Are Partying Crave (ft. Swae Lee) Crazy Come Alive Faz Gostoso (ft. Anitta) Bitch, I’m Loca (ft. Maluma) I Don’t Search I Find I Rise

