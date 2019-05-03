Entertainment
May 3, 2019 2:30 pm

Madonna releases single ‘I Rise,’ featuring sample from Parkland student Emma Gonzalez

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

Madonna performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp
Only two weeks after releasing her single MedellinMadonna has released a followup called I Rise.

I Rise serves as the second helping from the Like a Virgin star’s recently announced upcoming studio album, Madame X.

The album is set to feature a range of artists, including Maluma, MigosQuavo and Swae Lee, among others, but the unique quality of I Rise is that it samples part of a speech from Emma Gonzalez.

Emma Gonzalez speaks onstage during Teen Vogue Summit 2018: #TurnUp — Day 2 at The New School on June 2, 2018 in New York City.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Gonzalez, 19, is a student who was present during the fatal shooting that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018 in Parkland, Fla.

She is best known not only as a survivor of the horrific attack but as an activist and advocate for gun control across the U.S.

Before the 60-year-old singer comes in with her mellow and slightly autotuned pop number, Gonzalez is heard yelling at a protest rally: “They say us kids don’t know what we’re talking about … that we’re too young to understand how the government works. We call B.S.!”

“Let’s all rise together,” wrote Madonna on Twitter following the release of the new single.

Gonzalez co-founded the student-run gun control advocacy group Never Again MSD in late February 2018, shortly after the Parkland attack.

Maluma and Madonna perform onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

The song was co-produced by Madonna and Jason Evigan, who has also produced music for Maroon 5 and Demi Lovato.

I Rise is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Madame X will be released on June 14. It can now be pre-ordered and saved through the official Madonna website.

Madame X tracklist:

  1. Medellin (ft. Maluma)
  2. Dark Ballet
  3. God Control
  4. Future (ft. Quavo)
  5. Batuka
  6. Killers Who Are Partying
  7. Crave (ft. Swae Lee)
  8. Crazy
  9. Come Alive
  10. Faz Gostoso (ft. Anitta)
  11. Bitch, I’m Loca (ft. Maluma)
  12. I Don’t Search I Find
  13. I Rise

