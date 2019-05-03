Madonna releases single ‘I Rise,’ featuring sample from Parkland student Emma Gonzalez

Only two weeks after releasing her single Medellin, Madonna has released a followup called I Rise.
I Rise serves as the second helping from the Like a Virgin star’s recently announced upcoming studio album, Madame X.
The album is set to feature a range of artists, including Maluma, Migos‘ Quavo and Swae Lee, among others, but the unique quality of I Rise is that it samples part of a speech from Emma Gonzalez.
Gonzalez, 19, is a student who was present during the fatal shooting that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018 in Parkland, Fla.
She is best known not only as a survivor of the horrific attack but as an activist and advocate for gun control across the U.S.
Before the 60-year-old singer comes in with her mellow and slightly autotuned pop number, Gonzalez is heard yelling at a protest rally: “They say us kids don’t know what we’re talking about … that we’re too young to understand how the government works. We call B.S.!”
“Let’s all rise together,” wrote Madonna on Twitter following the release of the new single.
Gonzalez co-founded the student-run gun control advocacy group Never Again MSD in late February 2018, shortly after the Parkland attack.
The song was co-produced by Madonna and Jason Evigan, who has also produced music for Maroon 5 and Demi Lovato.
I Rise is now available on all major streaming platforms.
Madame X will be released on June 14. It can now be pre-ordered and saved through the official Madonna website.
