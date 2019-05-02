Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in ‘Star Wars,’ dead at 74: family statement

Actor Peter Mayhew, best known for his portrayal of Chewbacca in the Star Wars movies, has died.

A post on his official Twitter account on Thursday said he died with his family by his side in north Texas on April 30.

The letter did not disclose his cause of death. Mayhew was 74.

The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. pic.twitter.com/YZ5VLyuK0u — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) May 2, 2019

