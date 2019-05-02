Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in ‘Star Wars,’ dead at 74: family statement
A A
Actor Peter Mayhew, best known for his portrayal of Chewbacca in the Star Wars movies, has died.
A post on his official Twitter account on Thursday said he died with his family by his side in north Texas on April 30.
The letter did not disclose his cause of death. Mayhew was 74.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.