Justin Hartley files for divorce after 2 years of marriage: report

This Is Us star Justin Hartley has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife of two years, Chrishell Stause.

On Friday, the 42-year-old actor visited a Los Angeles, Calif., courthouse to file the official court documents, according to E! News, which claims to have obtained the filing.

Hartley cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the couple’s split, according to the outlet.

He does not wish to provide Stause with spousal support and has asked she pay her own attorney fees, ET Canada reports.

Despite sharing a plethora of romantic social media posts together since the summer, Hartley reportedly listed July 8, 2019 as the official separation date from Stause, 38, in the legal documents.

Hartley began dating the Days of Our Lives star in 2014 only a couple of years after separating from his first wife, Lindsay Korman.

The pair announced their engagement in July 2016 before marrying on Oct. 28, 2017.

When asked whether they were planning on starting a family together, Stause told Us Weekly last May: “We don’t know yet. I have a stepdaughter, so we’ve got our hands full with high school.”

In 2004, only two months after being married, Korman gave birth to her and Hartley’s first child — Isabella Hartley — who is now 15 years old.

It’s currently unclear if family plans were relative to the couple’s “irreconcilable differences.”

As of this writing, neither Hartley nor Stause has publicly addressed the reports of their split.

Global News has reached out to representatives of both parties seeking confirmation and further clarification.