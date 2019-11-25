Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Justin Hartley files for divorce after 2 years of marriage: report

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 10:53 am
Justin Hartley and actress Chrishell Stause walk the Kentucky Derby red carpet on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.
Justin Hartley and actress Chrishell Stause walk the Kentucky Derby red carpet on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Longines

This Is Us star Justin Hartley has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife of two years, Chrishell Stause.

On Friday, the 42-year-old actor visited a Los Angeles, Calif., courthouse to file the official court documents, according to E! News, which claims to have obtained the filing.

Hartley cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the couple’s split, according to the outlet.

He does not wish to provide Stause with spousal support and has asked she pay her own attorney fees, ET Canada reports.

Despite sharing a plethora of romantic social media posts together since the summer, Hartley reportedly listed July 8, 2019 as the official separation date from Stause, 38, in the legal documents.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Scooter Braun breaks silence on Taylor Swift feud

Hartley began dating the Days of Our Lives star in 2014 only a couple of years after separating from his first wife, Lindsay Korman.

The pair announced their engagement in July 2016 before marrying on Oct. 28, 2017.

When asked whether they were planning on starting a family together, Stause told Us Weekly last May: “We don’t know yet. I have a stepdaughter, so we’ve got our hands full with high school.”

In 2004, only two months after being married, Korman gave birth to her and Hartley’s first child — Isabella Hartley — who is now 15 years old.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s currently unclear if family plans were relative to the couple’s “irreconcilable differences.”

READ MORE: U2 releases first song in 2 years, ‘Ahimsa,’ featuring Oscar-winning composer

As of this writing, neither Hartley nor Stause has publicly addressed the reports of their split.

Global News has reached out to representatives of both parties seeking confirmation and further clarification.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
this is usChrishell HartleyChrishell StauseChrishell Stause divorceJustin HartleyJustin Hartley 2019Justin Hartley divorceJustin Hartley ex-wifeJustin Hartley separationJustin Hartley wife
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.