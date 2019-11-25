Menu

Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson, Danny DeVito crash Mexico wedding

By Aynslee Darmon ETCanada.com
Posted November 25, 2019 10:44 am
Updated November 25, 2019 10:52 am
Dwayne Johnson, Danny DeVito unexpectedly serenade wedding guests
Dwayne Johnson posted video to his Instagram on Sunday of he and his "Jumanji: The Next Level" co-star, Danny DeVito, crashing a wedding and serenading guests with a rendition of Nat King Cole's "Unforgettable."

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Danny DeVito made one happy couple’s wedding truly “unforgettable.”

The actors, who were in Mexico to promote their new film Jumanji: The Next Level, decided to crash a wedding that was celebrating downstairs of their hotel.

“I’ve never crashed a wedding,” Johnson captioned an Instagram video of the duo’s antics. “But with DeVito, this was truly unforgettable.”

Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito of ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ crash a wedding reception, on Nov. 23, 2019 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito of ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ crash a wedding reception, on Nov. 23, 2019 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Victor Chavez/Getty Images

In the clip, the co-stars entered through the kitchen to surprise bride Kristine, groom Will and all of their guests.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson shares first look ‘Black Adam’, announces release date

But before any wedding goers saw the famous faces, they heard Johnson and DeVito belting out Nat King Cole’s iconic tune Unforgettable.

Dwayne Johnson visits Alberta to film Jumanji
Dwayne Johnson visits Alberta to film Jumanji

“We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios,” Johnson added.

He continued: “It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong. Congratulations to the lovely bride, Kristine and handsome groom, Will. And their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie & Max. Beautiful family.”

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson sends heartwarming message to sick ‘Moana’ fan

Jumanji: The Next Level hits cinemas across Canada on Dec. 4.

© 2019 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
