Dwayne Johnson, Danny DeVito crash Mexico wedding

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Danny DeVito made one happy couple’s wedding truly “unforgettable.”

The actors, who were in Mexico to promote their new film Jumanji: The Next Level, decided to crash a wedding that was celebrating downstairs of their hotel.

“I’ve never crashed a wedding,” Johnson captioned an Instagram video of the duo’s antics. “But with DeVito, this was truly unforgettable.”

In the clip, the co-stars entered through the kitchen to surprise bride Kristine, groom Will and all of their guests.

But before any wedding goers saw the famous faces, they heard Johnson and DeVito belting out Nat King Cole’s iconic tune Unforgettable.

“We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios,” Johnson added.

He continued: “It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong. Congratulations to the lovely bride, Kristine and handsome groom, Will. And their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie & Max. Beautiful family.”

Jumanji: The Next Level hits cinemas across Canada on Dec. 4.