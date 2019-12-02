Menu

Crime

Potato gun cannon allegedly used to fire drugs into Saskatoon Correctional Centre

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 1:41 pm
An investigation is underway after a report of a sudden death at Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Saturday.
Two people allegedly used a potato gun cannon to shoot drugs over the fence at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre, police said. File / Global News

Police believe two people were using a potato gun cannon to fire drugs over the fence of the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

The pair were caught Sunday by Saskatoon police.

Police said they had 28 grams of cannabis, three grams of cannabis shatter and seven grams of crystal meth in their possession when they were taken into custody in the 3500 block of Millar Avenue, investigators said.

Prior to their arrest, police said they attempted to get away in a white Chevrolet van, but collided with three police vehicles before coming to a stop.

Police said no injuries were reported.

A 29-year-old woman faces charges of trafficking crystal meth, distributing cannabis to an institution, conspiracy to traffic, dangerous driving and evading police.

An 18-year-old man is charged with trafficking crystal meth and distributing cannabis to an institution.

Police said staff from the Ministry of Corrections and Policing helped with the investigation.

Price of meth as low as $3 in Saskatoon
