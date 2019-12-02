Potato gun cannon allegedly used to fire drugs into Saskatoon Correctional Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Police believe two people were using a potato gun cannon to fire drugs over the fence of the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

The pair were caught Sunday by Saskatoon police.

Police said they had 28 grams of cannabis, three grams of cannabis shatter and seven grams of crystal meth in their possession when they were taken into custody in the 3500 block of Millar Avenue, investigators said.

Prior to their arrest, police said they attempted to get away in a white Chevrolet van, but collided with three police vehicles before coming to a stop.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

A 29-year-old woman faces charges of trafficking crystal meth, distributing cannabis to an institution, conspiracy to traffic, dangerous driving and evading police.

An 18-year-old man is charged with trafficking crystal meth and distributing cannabis to an institution.

Police said staff from the Ministry of Corrections and Policing helped with the investigation.

1:45 Price of meth as low as $3 in Saskatoon Price of meth as low as $3 in Saskatoon