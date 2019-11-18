Body scanner at Regina Correctional Centre already a success: Corrections officials

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government says a body scanner installed at the Regina Correctional Centre has already proven to be successful.

The scanner went operational on Oct. 9, and officials said six offenders have been caught since then trying to smuggle contraband into the facility.

“Whenever contraband such as drugs is brought into our facilities, it has an inherently negative effect on offenders, their ability to successfully complete rehabilitation programming, and the overall stability of the facility itself,” Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell said Monday in a statement.

“The installation of this body scanner is a big step forward for the safety and security of the Regina Correctional Centre, and ultimately the Saskatchewan corrections system as a whole.”

It is the first body scanner installed at a provincial correctional facility in Saskatchewan.

The scanners were first recommended in 2017 following the inquest into the death of a 17-year-old boy at Saskatoon’s Kilburn Hall.

The teen overdosed on methamphetamine while he was custody and died on July 30, 2015.

During the inquest, a jury heard how the teen had meth stashed in his body.

The scanner at the Regina Correctional Centre was installed in March 2019, and staff training took place over the summer.

It allows staff to screen offenders entering the facility for contraband, including drugs, that may be hidden, including inside bodies.

The Corrections Ministry said it plans to buy body scanners for its facilities in Saskatoon and Prince Albert before the end of the current fiscal year.

The estimated cost for each machine is between $100,000 and $200,000, officials previously said.

Ministry officials said other measures in use to find contraband include regular facility checks, drug detection dogs, and other technology such as ion scanners and ferromagnetic detectors.

—With files from Katelyn Wilson and Ryan Kessler