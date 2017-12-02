Canada
December 2, 2017 7:05 pm
Updated: December 4, 2017 6:14 am

Jury makes recommendations following inquest into death of Kilburn Hall inmate

By and Global News

A coroner's jury has made recommendations following an inquest into the death of a 17-year-old Kilburn Hall inmate in 2015.

File / Global News
A coroner’s jury in Saskatoon has made six recommendations following an inquest into the death of a 17-year-old Kilburn Hall inmate.

The youth — who cannot be identified because of a publication ban — overdosed on crystal meth while he was in custody. The jury heard the youth had meth stashed in his body.

He was taken to Royal University Hospital in the early hours of July 30, 2015, where he later died. At the time, officials did not suspect foul play.

Some of the recommendations include body image scanners, an increase of on-site nurses and all staff receive education regarding medical emergencies which include recognizing signs of drug withdrawal and overdoses.

The six recommendations made following the inquest into the death of a 17-year-old Kilburn Hall inmate.

Office of the Chief Coroner / Supplied

“It’s been very difficult, there’s been a lot of sadness, there’s been a lot of anger, there’s been a lot of frustration but there’s also been, they told me … it’s like a weight has been lifted. Now, everyone knows,” Ammy Murray, the lawyer for the youth’s family, said on Friday.

A jury of six women heard testimony over five days about the circumstances surrounding the teen’s death.

The recommendations aim to prevent similar deaths in the future, but they are not binding.

