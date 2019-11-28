Crystal meth, cocaine seized at North Battleford, Sask. home: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Battlefords RCMP said a significant amount of crystal meth and cocaine were seized at a home in North Battleford where youth were present.

Mounties said they launched an investigation on Tuesday after a traffic stop.

Items located during a search of a vehicle led officers to believe it was being used for drug trafficking, police said.

The driver and passenger were arrested, and police said the driver refused to co-operate by providing a fake name.

Police said a home in the 700 block of 102 Street was then searched where six adults and two youth were arrested.

The search turned up the drugs, however, police have not said how much crystal meth and cocaine were seized.

Money, prescription medications, packaging materials, several hundred rounds of ammunition, and a firearm were also seized, police said.

Shannon Soosay, 37, Michael Dwinnell, 66, and Dennis Starchief, 38, are facing several charges including possession of meth and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said five other people, including the youth, were subsequently released without charges being laid.

Starchief is also facing charges for breaching conditions of his release after his arrest on Oct. 25, police said.

He is facing eight charges from that day, including drug trafficking and firearm-related charges, after police said a weapon was spotted in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

