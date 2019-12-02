Menu

Crime

Serial sexual offender Mark Donlevy sentenced to 4 years in prison

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 12:03 pm
Updated December 2, 2019 12:42 pm
A Saskatoon judge sentences Mark Donlevy to four years in prison in six sexual assault convictions.
A Saskatoon judge sentences Mark Donlevy to four years in prison in six sexual assault convictions. Adam MacVicar / Global News

WARNING: This story contains graphic content.

Calling former massage therapist Mark Donlevy a serial sexual offender, a Saskatoon judge sentenced him to four years in prison in six sexual assault convictions.

The sentence is consecutive to his previous sexual assault conviction. He is currently serving three years after being convicted of raping a woman during a first date in 2004. Donlevy is appealing that conviction.

Justice Brian Scherman said Donlevy, 51, was in a position of trust while his victims were vulnerable and seeking relief from pain.

READ MORE: Mark Donlevy’s sex addiction a coping mechanism for PTSD - defence

Scherman dismissed defence lawyer Alan McIntyre’s argument that Donlevy’s actions were simply fleeting touches or boundary violations.

“Mr. Donlevy suffers a multitude of illnesses both physical and mental, but in this court, he is not a victim,” Scherman said.

He said Donlevy’s actions where an attempt to intimidate the women in order to suppress objection, and “were deliberate steps taken in pursuit of sexual gratification” or a way to “test” how far he could go.

Donlevy pleaded guilty earlier this year to six counts of sexual assault arising from massage therapy appointments between 2009 and 2016. Six other counts were stayed upon sentencing’s completion.

On multiple occasions, women were partially dressed on a massage table when Donlevy touched their breasts, genitals or both. The vast majority of his offences happened in the basement of his home-based massage business.

READ MORE: Crown seeks 6.5 years for Mark Donlevy sexual assaults

During sentencing arguments on Nov. 27, McIntyre stated Donlevy is living with a “constellation” of medical issues and should receive a sentence between two and three years in prison.

The Crown sought a six-and-a-half-year sentence, a term the defence called “excessive.”

Scherman said four years is the appropriate sentence given Donlevy’s age, health and his existing sentence.

Donlevy apologized to his victims prior to sentencing.

“I’d like to apologize from the deepest depths of my heart to the people I’ve hurt directly and indirectly. It was never my intention or my desire to harm anyone,” Donlevy said.

“I am regretful. I am remorseful and I’m truly sorry.”

Former massage therapist Mark Donlevy pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Former massage therapist Mark Donlevy pleads guilty to sexual assault charges

More to come…

—With files from Ryan Kessler

