Saskatoon Black Friday sales are being coupled with an opportunity to give

Saskatoon’s second-largest snowfall of the season wasn’t enough to keep eager shoppers away from malls and stores — and more importantly, away from the savings.

“[I came] out for two things that I found in the flyer,” shopper Scott MacIntosh said. “Actually, my wife found in the flyer, and two for two, they had them both.”

“There’s a really great deal on a gift I’m buying,” fellow shopper Amy Kowalchuk added.

“On the years that I don’t give my gifts out at Ukrainian Christmas, Black Friday is way better than Boxing Day, because I can get the gifts beforehand and still get the great savings.”

According to a survey conducted by the Retail Council of Canada, Black Friday has surpassed Boxing Day as the country’s busiest day for shopping.

As a result, big crowds in Saskatoon were to be expected.

“They’re about on par with last year, maybe a little bit up,” London Drugs assistant store manager Amy Kriston said.

“I think the weather has affected it a little bit this morning. There’s quite a bit of snow that’s fallen overnight, so it’s been a little slick around the city. But we did have quite a few that were waiting to get in this morning, with some hot deals around the store.”

Besides hunting for sale items to give to family and friends, those who stop by London Drugs will have the opportunity to make the holidays a little brighter for one of 120 seniors at Oliver Lodge.

The campaign is called Stocking Stuffers for Seniors.

“How it works is you come in and grab a name off of the tree, you take it home, get those items, put them in a gift bag, and then bring it back to us,” Kriston explained.

“Around December 16, we will be delivering them to the home.”

Although the tree features a whopping 120 names, the cards go quickly.

“People will come in and grab two or three at a time, usually,” Kriston said. “They really love this opportunity to support our seniors within our city.

“It doesn’t take long, so come in quickly and get them if you’re interested in the program.”