Foul play suspected in disappearance of man in Prince Albert, Sask.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert police say foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a man.

Dylan Chretien, 30, was last seen in the northern Saskatchewan city on Oct. 27, but has not been heard from since, police said.

His truck, a blue Toyota Tundra, was found abandoned in the Nordale area on Nov. 1.

Investigators said the missing person investigation into Chretien’s disappearance uncovered evidence that has led them to suspect foul play, but have not said what it is as they continue to look for him.

He is five-feet nine-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has short dark-brown hair.

Anyone with information on Chretien’s whereabouts is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

5:14 Saskatoon Crime Stoppers project aims to bring home the missing Saskatoon Crime Stoppers project aims to bring home the missing