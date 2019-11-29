Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Foul play suspected in disappearance of man in Prince Albert, Sask.: police

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 1:26 pm
Foul play suspected in disappearance of man in Prince Albert, Sask.: police
Dylan Chretien was last seen in Prince Albert, Sask., on Oct. 27 and his truck was found abandoned five days later in the Nordale area. Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied

Prince Albert police say foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a man.

Dylan Chretien, 30, was last seen in the northern Saskatchewan city on Oct. 27, but has not been heard from since, police said.

Related News

READ MORE: Search continues for Donald Light, reported missing in Prince Albert, Sask.

His truck, a blue Toyota Tundra, was found abandoned in the Nordale area on Nov. 1.

Investigators said the missing person investigation into Chretien’s disappearance uncovered evidence that has led them to suspect foul play, but have not said what it is as they continue to look for him.

READ MORE: Regina police rule Jenaya Wapemoose’s disappearance a homicide

He is five-feet nine-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has short dark-brown hair.

Anyone with information on Chretien’s whereabouts is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Saskatoon Crime Stoppers project aims to bring home the missing
Saskatoon Crime Stoppers project aims to bring home the missing
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing personPrince AlbertMissing ManPrince Albert PolicePrince Albert SaskatchewanPrince Albert Police ServicePrince Albert crimeNordaleDylan Chretien
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.