Search continues for Donald Light, reported missing in Prince Albert, Sask.

Family and police said they are concerned for the mental well-being of a Prince Albert, Sask., man who went missing over a week ago.

Police said Donald Light, 31, left his home around 7 p.m. on Nov. 19 for a walk and never returned.

He was last seen leaving a home in the 400 block of 8th Street East at around 8:30 p.m.

“So last night Don Light told my mom he was going for a walk at 7 p.m. He never came home and is still missing,” Braden Light said in a Facebook post.

“If anyone knows where he is or has seen him do not hesitate to get a hold of myself or one of our family members.”

Police said they are investigating every possible lead and that foul play is not suspected in his disappearance.

Investigators said they continue to review surveillance video and Light’s phone records, but added there has been no activity on his social media accounts, banking or cellphone since he was last seen.

His family and friends have set up a Facebook page — Find Donald Light — as they search for the missing man, and police said the service’s missing person liaison has been in contact with Light’s family to offer support and information.

Police said additional door-to-door canvases are taking place in the area where Light was last reported to have been seen and are urging the public to work together with the police in the search.

The Prince Albert Fire Department assisted police with a search of the North Saskatchewan River on Nov. 23.

Light is described as being five-foot-11 with a slender build, brown hair and blue-green eyes, and was last known to be wearing a dark jacket, toque and jeans.

Anyone with information on Light’s whereabouts is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

