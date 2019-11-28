Traffic disrupted, WorkSafe investigating after crane damaged in downtown Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Traffic was disrupted in downtown Vancouver and WorkSafeBC was deployed Thursday, after a tower crane was damaged at a Howe Street construction site.

It’s not yet clear how the crane was damaged, but the City of Vancouver says Howe Street was closed at Drake Street as a precaution.

Pictures from the scene show a bent steel strut in the bottom of the crane’s jib arm.

The crane is on an Onni Group worksite at 1335 Howe Street.

“Howe will remain closed at Drake until an investigation is completed by WorkSafeBC and appropriate crane engineers and next steps can be established,” said a City of Vancouver spokesperson.

WorkSafeBC confirmed it was notified of the incident Thursday morning, and that safety officers were on site.

The city says it has also deployed a traffic monitor to the site to help with traffic control.

Global News has requested comment from the Onni Group.

The City of Vancouver says there is no timeline for Howe Street to reopen.