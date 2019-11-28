Menu

bent crane

Traffic disrupted, WorkSafe investigating after crane damaged in downtown Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 4:20 pm
Pictures from the scene show a bent steel strut in the bottom of the crane's jib arm.
Pictures from the scene show a bent steel strut in the bottom of the crane's jib arm. Global News

Traffic was disrupted in downtown Vancouver and WorkSafeBC was deployed Thursday, after a tower crane was damaged at a Howe Street construction site.

It’s not yet clear how the crane was damaged, but the City of Vancouver says Howe Street was closed at Drake Street as a precaution.

READ MORE: One man dead after construction crane incident in Vancouver

Pictures from the scene show a bent steel strut in the bottom of the crane’s jib arm.

The crane is on an Onni Group worksite at 1335 Howe Street.

“Howe will remain closed at Drake until an investigation is completed by WorkSafeBC and appropriate crane engineers and next steps can be established,” said a City of Vancouver spokesperson.

WorkSafeBC confirmed it was notified of the incident Thursday morning, and that safety officers were on site.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Removing crane downed in Halifax during Dorian cost $2 million: minister

The city says it has also deployed a traffic monitor to the site to help with traffic control.

Global News has requested comment from the Onni Group.

The City of Vancouver says there is no timeline for Howe Street to reopen.

