Money

Removing crane downed in Halifax during Dorian cost $2 million: minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2019 2:03 pm
The final pieces of a crane, shown in a handout photo, that collapsed onto a building in Halifax last month, during post-tropical storm Dorian, have been removed in Oct. 2019. A government release says the pieces that were lying on the top storey of the Olympus building were removed Saturday, Oct.26, 2019.
The final pieces of a crane, shown in a handout photo, that collapsed onto a building in Halifax last month, during post-tropical storm Dorian, have been removed in Oct. 2019. A government release says the pieces that were lying on the top storey of the Olympus building were removed Saturday, Oct.26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nova Scotia Government

Nova Scotia’s transportation minister says the cost of removing a construction crane that toppled in downtown Halifax during post-tropical storm Dorian is at least $2-million.

Lloyd Hines says the province is examining invoices from an engineering firm and the crane company in an attempt to confirm the final number, and once it does it will look to recover the money after it determines who is responsible for the bill.

READ MORE: Report says hurricane Dorian’s $38.9 million cost highest in NS Power’s history

Provincial taxpayers are currently on the hook because the province declared a localized state of emergency in the area around the crane in order to speed up its removal.

That step shifted the liability for the crane’s removal to the province.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia Health Authority’s interim CEO says new restructuring removes ‘undue process’

The crane collapsed on Sept. 7 amid powerful gusts from Dorian as it roared into the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Hines stopped short of saying the province will sue to recover the money but said legal action is possible.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
EconomyEnvironmentmoneyTransportationDoriancraneTaxpayers
