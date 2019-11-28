Menu

Environment

Report says hurricane Dorian’s $38.9 million cost highest in NS Power’s history

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2019 11:41 am
.
. Alexa MacLean/Global News

A report filed with the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board says post-tropical storm Dorian’s $38.9 million in damage was the highest in the history of Nova Scotia Power.

The report submitted to the regulator by the utility says the storm tore through the middle of the province with peak wind speeds reaching 136 kilometres per hour.

At one point there were 412,000 customers without power, representing 80 per cent of homes and businesses in the province.

The restoration effort was more than double the cost of 2003’s Hurricane Juan, adjusted for inflation.

However, the report to the regulator says that in areas where there had been extensive clearing of trees and brush around transmission lines, there was much less damage than in prior storms.

Story continues below advertisement

In the list of follow-up actions planned, the utility says it will develop geographic co-ordinates in its mapping to highlight where critical telecommunications infrastructure is located.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
