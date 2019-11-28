Saskatoon Blades snap losing streak with win over Tri-City Americans

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Blades ended their biennial five-game U.S. road trip on a winning note.

The Blades downed the Tri-City Americans 2-1 in a penalty-filled game on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Tristen Robins opened the scoring for the Blades 3:35 into the third period on a breakaway. It was his ninth goal of the season.

Nolan Kneen made it 2-0 for Saskatoon 30 seconds later when he converted a cross-crease pass from Matej Toman.

Booker Daniel scored for the Americans (11-9-3) with 4:09 left in the third period.

The Blades’ Nolan Maier made 34 saves to pick up the win. Americans netminder Beck Warm stopped 43 of the 45 shots he faced in the loss.

The win snapped the Blades’ (13-12-2) four-game losing streak.

The teams were handed 77 minutes in penalties — 47 for the Blades and 30 for the Americans — including four fighting majors for each team.

The Blades’ Scott Walford was also handed a five-minute major and misconduct at the end of the game for checking to the head.

Saskatoon now heads to Lethbridge for a game on Friday against the Hurricanes.