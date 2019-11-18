Saskatoon Blades blank Moose Jaw Warriors 4-0

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Blades are starting their biennial U.S. road trip on a winning note.

The Blades blanked the Moose Jaw Warriors 4-0 on Sunday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Koen MacInnes turned aside 20 shots in only his fourth start to pick up his first WHL career shutout.

Zach Huber, with his fifth of the season, opened the scoring for the Blades at the 7:17 mark of the second period.

Tristen Robins found the back of the net just over three minutes later to increase the lead to two goals. It was his seventh goal of the season.

Riley McKay made the score 3-0 with 4:24 left in the third period, and Huber scored his second goal of the game into an empty net with 1:37 left in the period.

Adam Evanoff had a busy night in net for the Warriors (9-9-1), stopping 46 of the 49 shots he faced.

The win was the Blades’ (12-8-2) fourth in their last five games.

Saskatoon now heads out on a seven-game road trip, starting Nov. 20 against the Spokane Chiefs.