Sports

Saskatoon Blades drop first game on U.S. road trip

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 7:52 am
WATCH: Highlights of the Spokane Chiefs' 5-1 win over the Saskatoon Blades

The Saskatoon Blades’ biennial road trip to the U.S. has started on a losing note.

The Spokane Chiefs downed the Blades 5-1 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades blank Moose Jaw Warriors 4-0

Bobby Russell opened the scoring for the Chiefs at the 3:20 mark of the first period and added his second goal of the game at 15:37 of the second period to put Spokane up 2-0.

Bear Hughes and Cordel Larson scored 63 seconds apart before the end of the period to give Spokane a 4-0 lead heading into the third.

Adam Beckman rounded out the scoring for the Chiefs with an empty-net goal at the 11:21 mark of the third period.

Blades forward Tristen Robins ruined Lukas Parik’s shutout bid when he scored with just over five minutes left in the period.

READ MORE: Young defencemen stepping up for Saskatoon Blades

Parik made 28 saves to pick up the win.

Nolan Maier gave up four goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Koen MacInnes for the third period. MacInnes stopped all six shots he faced.

It was the fifth-straight home win for the Chiefs (11-8-2)

The Blades (12-9-2) continue their road trip on Friday in Everett, Wash., when they take on the Silvertips.

