Saskatoon Blades’ road woes continue in loss to Portland Winterhawks

The road woes continue for the Saskatoon Blades as they dropped an 8-0 decision to the Portland Winterhawks on Sunday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

The loss was the Blades’ fourth straight on their five-game biennial trip to the U.S.

Jonan Brondberg, Gabe Klassen and Cross Hanas each had two goals for the Winterhawks, who won their fourth straight game at home.

Mason Mannek and Jack O’Brien rounded out the scoring for Portland (15-5-3).

Joel Hofer made 22 saves for his sixth career WHL shutout.

Nolan Maier stopped 10 of the 14 shots he faced before being pulled after the first period. Keon MacInnes made 21 saves over the final two periods.

Saskatoon has been outscored 22-4 in the first four games of their road trip.

The Blades’ (12-12-2) final game on their U.S. road trip is Wednesday when they take on the Tri-City Americans in Kennewick, Wash.