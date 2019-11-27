Toronto’s alleged feces-thrower to appear in court, university students react to arrest

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused of tossing buckets of feces at people in three different incidents at two Toronto universities is making a court appearance Wednesday morning.

Samuel Opoku, 23, was arrested Tuesday night by 52 Division officers in the Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue area. Opoku is facing five counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of mischief interfering with property.

The courtroom was packed with students, most from the University of Toronto who had two of the three incidents happen on its campus. Opoku’s court appearance was expected to start at 10 a.m. however there have been numerous delays due to the crowds of people who showed up.

Police said the latest incident of fecal throwing occurred at the University of Toronto campus on Monday night.

Officers were called to College Street, just west of University Avenue, shortly before midnight for reports that a bucket of feces was dumped on a woman walking down the street.

An orange bucket from Home Depot was left on the sidewalk, and officers were seen putting the bucket into a bag and taking it away.

Police said the first incident was reported on Friday at the University of Toronto‘s Robarts Research Library, and the second incident was reported two days later, on Sunday, at York University‘s Scott Library.

In those two incidents, students allege fecal matter was tossed at them, according to police.

York University told Global News the incident at its institution happened at 5 p.m. Sunday when “an unknown male entered Scott Library and deposited a substance, suspected of containing fecal matter, on a student.”

Investigators said on Friday at around 5:20 p.m., the suspect entered the University of Toronto library and “poured the contents of a bucket he was carrying onto two unsuspecting people who were seated at a table in the library.”

Students at the University of Toronto said they are relieved to hear that the man believed to be responsible for the feces attacks has been apprehended.

“Just walking into any of the university buildings has caused a little paranoia because you never know when he could strike,” said second-year student Shayan Mollahassani.

“I feel like everyone’s just a little relieved that we can focus on our studies as exams are coming up.” Tweet This

Daniel Angelo said he heard about the arrest last night and is glad to hear the suspect has been caught.

“I feel great. It didn’t really have any psychological effect on me, but of course, everyone wants to feel safe on campus, especially such a big campus like this,” Angelo said.

Cheryl Chan recalls how the campus mood was before police arrested the suspect.

“Even just walking around campus, you’d be a little more vigilant, you’d look around, especially when it got dark,” Chan said.

“Definitely just relief, I’m glad we don’t have to look around, be on our toes about this anymore.”

