Crime

Woman arrested in carjacking incident that saw cab crashed into tree

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 12:43 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car.
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

A 21-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly carjacking a taxi early Tuesday morning and crashing it into a tree minutes later.

Police said the incident took place just after 2 a.m. when a female passenger, who had been picked up a short time earlier, pulled out a can of bear spray and used it on the driver, before stealing the cab and fleeing the area.

The driver headed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

READ MORE: Winnipeg dealing with disturbing spike in carjackings, say police

About 20 minutes later, police found the stolen cab near Redwood Avenue and Salter Street, where it appeared to have hit a tree.

The suspect was arrested shortly afterward near Salter and Mountain Avenue and taken into custody. She’s facing charges of robbery, possessing a weapon, and breaching a recognizance.

Story continues below advertisement
Police stats show carjackings are on the rise in Winnipeg
Police stats show carjackings are on the rise in Winnipeg
