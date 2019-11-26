Woman arrested in carjacking incident that saw cab crashed into tree

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly carjacking a taxi early Tuesday morning and crashing it into a tree minutes later.

Police said the incident took place just after 2 a.m. when a female passenger, who had been picked up a short time earlier, pulled out a can of bear spray and used it on the driver, before stealing the cab and fleeing the area.

The driver headed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

About 20 minutes later, police found the stolen cab near Redwood Avenue and Salter Street, where it appeared to have hit a tree.

The suspect was arrested shortly afterward near Salter and Mountain Avenue and taken into custody. She’s facing charges of robbery, possessing a weapon, and breaching a recognizance.

