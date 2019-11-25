No pending charges against dog groomer subject to animal abuse allegations: N.B. SPCA

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick SPCA (NBSPCA) says there will be no pending charges against a Moncton-area dog groomer who was seen on video pulling, pushing and kneeing a dog.

The SPCA says animal protection officers gathered information and evidence after a complaint was received in July.

“The NBSPCA was notified recently that following a review of the file, the decision was made by the Crown Prosecutor that there will be no pending charges in this case,” the SPCA said in a release Monday.

“With any alleged animal abuse complaint, it must be able to be proven in court beyond a reasonable doubt that the animal was caused unnecessary pain or suffering.” Tweet This

The video, which was posted on Facebook shortly after it occurred, shows a dog groomer from DeTails Pet Grooming in Riverview acting aggressively towards a young golden doodle.

Shortly after the video was posted, Jacqueline Purdy, the dog’s owner, said the groomer in the video was the business’s owner.

The post created overwhelming online outrage, with many calling for the facility to be shut down.

It also resulted in other dog groomers calling for better policing policies in the grooming industry.

The NBSPCA said it would not be providing specific comments about the case.

— With files from Shelley Steeves.