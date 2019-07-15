‘I think it’s my dog:’ Riverview woman responds to Facebook video allegedly showing groomer abusing dog

There is public outrage over a video showing a dog allegedly being abused at a grooming facility in Riverview, N.B.

The Facebook video shows a groomer pulling and pushing, and even kneeing a defenseless dog that has been restrained and leashed to the grooming table.

The video was posted over the weekend and now people are calling for the grooming facility to be shut down and the owner to be charged.

Riverview’s Jacqueline Purdy said she cried when she saw the video because she believes the dog in the video could be her young golden doodle named “Harper Lacey.”

“I really think it’s my dog,” said Purdy.

Purdy said she is 100 per cent certain that the groomer in the video allegedly abusing the dog is the person who owns DeTails Pet Grooming located on the Pine Glen Road in Riverview.

She said she took her dog there as recently as last week.

“When you see that somebody just slamming a dog and she had previously had a broken leg, so if that was her, to slam her on the table like that you just don’t know what could have happened.”

It’s unclear who took the video, but the post has generated outrage with people calling for the facility to be shut down in the comments section.

Global News reached out to the owner of DeTails, but did not get a reply.

The building owners who lease to the groomer also own the Riverview animal hospital.

On Sunday, the hospital released a statement on its Facebook page saying they are in no way affiliated with the groomer.

“Mistreatment of any kind toward animals can not be tolerated and we are both shocked and disappointed by these alleged incidents just as many of you are,” it read.

A representative from the hospital also confirmed with Global News that it is involved in an investigation being conducted by the New Brunswick SPCA.

“We can confirm that the tenant and owner of the grooming business is no longer operating out of this location and the matter is currently under investigation by the NBSPCA,” said Kelli Cormier, a spokesperson from the hospital, an an email statement.

No one from the SPCA was available for comment.

Brenda Dumesnil is the manager of Brenda’s Academy of Professional Dog Grooming in Moncton, and one of the people who saw the video.

“It was shocking, it was upsetting. The dogs are already sometimes scared when they come in so to treat a dog like that is totally unprofessional,” said Dumesnil.

She said there needs to be a regulatory body for dog groomers in Canada.

“It should be like the hair dressing association where you know you need a licence, but with dog grooming there is nothing, there is no regulation,” Dumesnil said.

RCMP said a formal criminal complaint alleging this was a case of animal abuse has not been filed.