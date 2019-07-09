Winnipeg man in custody after allegedly dragging, punching dog
Winnipeg police have charged a man for causing unnecessary suffering to an animal after he allegedly dragged a dog by a choke chain and punched it several times.
Police said the incident took place Saturday night in the area of North Meadow Drive and Plessis Road. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect took off on foot but was apprehended nearby. Bystanders waited with the injured Rottweiler dog until more officers arrived.
The man had apparently been looking for the dog, who had wandered away from where the man was staying, said police. Witnesses to the abuse told police the man started to verbally intimidate them and came back later with a second dog, a German Shepherd, in an attempt to intimidate them further.
The Rottweiler, who belonged to a family member of the suspect, has recovered and remains in care, while the German Shepherd, owned by the man, has been seized by Winnipeg’s Animal Services Agency.
Amminder Singh Grewal, 29, faces the animal suffering charge as well as a charge for attempting to obstruct justice.
He was detained in custody.
