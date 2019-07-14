puppy rescue
July 14, 2019 8:00 pm

Pug puppies, French bulldogs rescued from Vancouver Island breeder recovering in foster care: BC SPCA

By Online Journalist  Global News

The BC SPCA has provided an update on 21 sick French bulldogs and pugs rescued from a Vancouver Island breeder as a part of an animal cruelty investigation.

The dogs were found with lice, ear mites, intestinal parasites, ear infections and other issues that needed treatment, the organization said.

Some of the dogs needed expensive palate, nasal or dental surgery, the SPCA said, while others had tear duct infections and one may require a tail amputation.

The BC SPCA says 21 French bulldogs and pugs were surrendered after a Vancouver Island breeder became overwhelmed with the number of animals she had.

The SPCA has pegged surgery costs at upwards of $13,000.

The agency said the dogs have been recovering in foster homes — including a mother pug named Blackball and her four puppies.

The SPCA says the puppies will remain in care until they are old enough for adoption.

You can find out more about adopting from the BC SPCA here.

