Pug puppies, French bulldogs rescued from Vancouver Island breeder recovering in foster care: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA has provided an update on 21 sick French bulldogs and pugs rescued from a Vancouver Island breeder as a part of an animal cruelty investigation.

The dogs were found with lice, ear mites, intestinal parasites, ear infections and other issues that needed treatment, the organization said.

READ MORE: BC SPCA takes in 21 sick French bulldogs and pugs surrendered by breeder

Some of the dogs needed expensive palate, nasal or dental surgery, the SPCA said, while others had tear duct infections and one may require a tail amputation.

The SPCA has pegged surgery costs at upwards of $13,000.

The agency said the dogs have been recovering in foster homes — including a mother pug named Blackball and her four puppies.

READ MORE: BC SPCA seizes 13 exotic serval cats found living in ‘horrific conditions’

The SPCA says the puppies will remain in care until they are old enough for adoption.

You can find out more about adopting from the BC SPCA here.