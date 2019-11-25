Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Kawartha Lakes drivers charged with speeding, stunt driving on Hwy. 35

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 1:40 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP issued two speed-related changes on the weekend.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP issued two speed-related changes on the weekend. Global News

Two separate vehicle stops resulted in speed-related charges for drivers in the City of Kawartha Lakes on the weekend.

OPP said officers were patrolling Highway 35 near Golf Course Road Sunday when they clocked a vehicle allegedly travelling 116 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

READ MORE: Lindsay man charged with impaired driving following vehicle stop: Police

The vehicle was stopped and an investigation revealed the driver’s licence was suspended.

Joshua Andrews, 18, from the City of Kawartha Lakes was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with speeding and driving while under suspension.

The vehicle was towed from the scene. Andrews is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 7, 2020.

READ MORE: Car erupts in flames as driver does ‘doughnuts’ in Mississauga parking lot, police say

On Friday, an officer clocked a vehicle allegedly travelling 139 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 35. Following a traffic stop, OPP also located open alcohol in the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Taylor Barker-Perry, 21, also from the City of Kawartha Lakes, was charged with racing a motor vehicle – excessive speed and driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available, contrary to the Liquor Licence Act.

The vehicle was towed from the scene. Barker-Perry is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 7, 2020.

Fatal collision on Hwy. 35 in City of Kawartha Lakes
Fatal collision on Hwy. 35 in City of Kawartha Lakes
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPSpeedingCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesDangerous DrivingStunt drivingKawartha Lakes OPPDriving Infractions
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.