Kawartha Lakes drivers charged with speeding, stunt driving on Hwy. 35

Two separate vehicle stops resulted in speed-related charges for drivers in the City of Kawartha Lakes on the weekend.

OPP said officers were patrolling Highway 35 near Golf Course Road Sunday when they clocked a vehicle allegedly travelling 116 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The vehicle was stopped and an investigation revealed the driver’s licence was suspended.

Joshua Andrews, 18, from the City of Kawartha Lakes was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with speeding and driving while under suspension.

The vehicle was towed from the scene. Andrews is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 7, 2020.

On Friday, an officer clocked a vehicle allegedly travelling 139 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 35. Following a traffic stop, OPP also located open alcohol in the vehicle.

Taylor Barker-Perry, 21, also from the City of Kawartha Lakes, was charged with racing a motor vehicle – excessive speed and driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available, contrary to the Liquor Licence Act.

The vehicle was towed from the scene. Barker-Perry is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 7, 2020.

