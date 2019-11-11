Menu

Crime

Lindsay man charged with impaired driving following vehicle stop: Police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 3:17 pm
Updated November 11, 2019 3:18 pm
A Lindsay man is accused of impaired driving.
A Lindsay man is accused of impaired driving.

A Lindsay man faces impaired driving charges following a weekend traffic stop.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, an officer observed a vehicle allegedly speeding on Lindsay Street South.

A vehicle stop and subsequent investigation determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Steven Woolacott, 22, was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 19.

