Lindsay man charged with impaired driving following vehicle stop: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Lindsay man faces impaired driving charges following a weekend traffic stop.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, an officer observed a vehicle allegedly speeding on Lindsay Street South.

A vehicle stop and subsequent investigation determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Steven Woolacott, 22, was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 19.

1:48 A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street

Story continues below advertisement