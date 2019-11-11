Lindsay man charged with impaired driving following vehicle stop: Police

A Lindsay man faces impaired driving charges following a weekend traffic stop.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, an officer observed a vehicle allegedly speeding on Lindsay Street South.
A vehicle stop and subsequent investigation determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol, police said.
Steven Woolacott, 22, was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 19.
A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS