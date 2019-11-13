Car erupts in flames as driver does ‘doughnuts’ in Mississauga parking lot, police say

Peel Regional Police say officers are looking to speak with the driver of a vehicle that caught on fire after the driver performed “doughnuts” in an empty Mississauga parking lot.

Const. Akhil Mooken told Global News firefighters and police were called to a property on Wolfedale Road, south of Mavis Road and Burnhamthorpe Road West, at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday with reports the vehicle caught fire during the maneuvers.

He said the vehicle tried to leave the area, but wasn’t able to travel a far distance. The driver, and possibly other occupants, reportedly left the scene.

“Clearly it didn’t work out,” Mooken said.

“My advice to people would be if you don’t want your car to catch on fire, then use it as it’s intended to — which isn’t to do doughnuts in.”

Mooken said the driver could potentially be charged under the Highway Traffic Act for stunt driving and/or be charged under the Criminal Code of Canada for dangerous driving.

“If you were the driver of this newly burned out sedan, officers would like to speak to you,” he later wrote in an update on the Peel Regional Police Twitter account.

“We have questions. Lots of them.”

UPDATE:

– While we get everyone wants to show that #Mississauga is lit, this probably isn’t what they meant. 🤦🏽‍♂️

– If you were the driver of this newly burned out sedan, officers would like to speak to you

– We have questions. Lots of them. pic.twitter.com/GMDn5fwd4h — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 14, 2019