Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Car erupts in flames as driver does ‘doughnuts’ in Mississauga parking lot, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 8:53 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say officers are looking to speak with the driver of a vehicle that caught on fire after the driver performed “doughnuts” in an empty Mississauga parking lot.

Const. Akhil Mooken told Global News firefighters and police were called to a property on Wolfedale Road, south of Mavis Road and Burnhamthorpe Road West, at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday with reports the vehicle caught fire during the maneuvers.

He said the vehicle tried to leave the area, but wasn’t able to travel a far distance. The driver, and possibly other occupants, reportedly left the scene.

“Clearly it didn’t work out,” Mooken said.

READ MORE: OPP call alleged stunt driving video ‘dangerous and illegal’

“My advice to people would be if you don’t want your car to catch on fire, then use it as it’s intended to — which isn’t to do doughnuts in.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mooken said the driver could potentially be charged under the Highway Traffic Act for stunt driving and/or be charged under the Criminal Code of Canada for dangerous driving.

“If you were the driver of this newly burned out sedan, officers would like to speak to you,” he later wrote in an update on the Peel Regional Police Twitter account.

“We have questions. Lots of them.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Trafficpeel regional policeDangerous DrivingStunt drivingMississauga trafficAkhil Mookenwolfedale roadCar doing doughnuts MississaugaDangerous driving MississaugaStunt driving Mississauga
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.