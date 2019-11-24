RCMP investigating 2 ‘suspicious’ deaths near St. Stephen, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating two suspicious deaths near St. Stephen, N.B.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a spokesperson for the Mounties, said officers were called to a residence on Route 170 in Oak Bay, N.B., located northeast of St. Stephen, shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Once inside the building officers discovered the bodies of a 61-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man.

Autopsies have been ordered to determine the cause of deaths but police are treating them both as suspicious.

Police believe the deaths are an isolated incident.

