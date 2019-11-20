N.B. RCMP arrest one armed robbery suspect, seek another

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say they have arrested a suspect in connection with an armed robbery in Saint-André, but they’re still looking for a robbery suspect in Moncton.

Police say they arrested Bernny Parent of Grand Falls on Wednesday. His charges stem from a home invasion last year, where he allegedly assaulted and threatened people inside a Saint-André home.

READ MORE: New Brunswick RCMP ask for public assistance in identifying Dieppe armed robbery suspect

The 42-year-old man has appeared in Edmundston provincial court and was released. He’s scheduled to return to court on March 30, 2020.

Police say they’re still looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery in Moncton.

In a news release, police said the CIBC on Mountain Road was held up by a man at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say the suspect entered the bank with a weapon, demanded cash then fled.

Story continues below advertisement

There were no injuries, police added.

READ MORE: Several residents evacuated following armed standoff in Saint John

The suspect is described as a 5’7” man, who at the time was wearing a black ski mask, brown winter jacket and dark blue jeans.

Police say this man is wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Moncton on Tuesday, Nov. 20. New Brunswick RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to contact Codiac RCMP or Crime Stoppers.