New Brunswick RCMP ask for public assistance in identifying Dieppe armed robbery suspect

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Dieppe, N.B., on Nov. 15, 2019.

Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the TD Bank on Regis Street at approximately 7:50 p.m.

Police say a masked man entered the bank with a weapon and demanded cash from an employee.

He left the scene with an undisclosed sum of money.

The Mounties say no one was injured during the incident.

Police describe their suspect as measuring between five-feet-10-inches and six feet tall, with a slim build.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RCMP at 506-857-2400 or to contact Crime Stoppers.