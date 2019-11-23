Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans get ready for Grey Cup parties

Send this page to someone via email

Blue and gold fans in Winnipeg are getting ready for the Bombers to play the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Grey Cup on Sunday.

At Royal Sports, Bombers gear has been a top seller since the team got closer to the Western Final and then again when they secured a place in the Grey Cup game.

“It’s been throughout the season that we’ve been selling stuff but as we got closer to the playoffs, the energy started to pick up and more and more people started to come in as we made it farther into the playoffs,” sales associate Daniel McCullough said.

I found Buzz and Boomer getting ready to cheer on the Blue and Gold as they get ready for the Grey Cup!

Shireen Douma was at the store shopping for something to wear to her Grey Cup party.

“Even though we are at a house party, you still want to support them by wearing the colours. In spirit, they’ll know we are all behind them,” she said.

“We all just rally around our team. They’ve been doing great. I’m proud of them.”

Tony Siwicki, Owner, Silver Heights Restaurant & Lounge gets ready for the Grey Cup party. Amber McGuckin/Global News

Bars are also brewing Grey Cup parties, like at Silver Heights Restaurant & Lounge, where they’re hoping to fill the place with 200 fans.

“It’s loud, it’s fun. Everyone is here for the same reason and purpose,” owner Tony Siwicki said. “Every TV is going, we have games playing, we have football, trivia, pools, scratch and win, everything you can think of.

“When the Bombers are in it, that’s when the city comes alive.”

Bombers fan Terry Spence is getting ready to cheer on the blue and gold at Silver Heights.

“It’s going to be a good game, a really good game. The Bombers, I really believe they’re going to take it home,” he said.

“I know Hamilton, they want it. But we want it more, we really do.”