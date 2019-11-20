Nova Scotia RCMP investigating fatal crash on Highway 12

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 12 near New Ross, N.S.
Police say at 6:44 p.m., a motorist notified police that a truck had left the road and was in the ditch off Highway 12.
RCMP, local fire crews and EHS personnel attended the scene and found one man dead.
An unspecified number of occupants who were in the vehicle are being treated by EHS at that scene for unspecified injuries.
Police say road conditions were reported to be snow-covered at the time.
A collision reconstructionist has been called to the scene and the investigation ongoing.
The Mounties say Highway 12 between Butler Road and New Ross is currently closed in both directions.
RCMP estimates that the road closure could remain in place until midnight.
Nova Scotia’s Department of Transportation has been contacted to assist with the road closure.
