Barrie police searching for suspect in toy store Xbox theft

Barrie police are searching for a male suspect following an alleged theft from the Toys R Us on Bayfield Street Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. after a suspect entered the store at about 1:42 p.m. and proceeded to the electronics department, police say.
The suspect removed an Xbox One S 1tb from its package and concealed it in the vest he was wearing, according to police.
He also removed a Transformer Megatron from its package and hid it in his vest before leaving without paying. The items are valued at more than $600, officers say.
Police say the suspect is described to be about 35 years old, clean-shaven, with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black vest, white sweater with a black strip across the chest, dark jeans, hiking boots and a black-and-white Under Armour baseball cap.
Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. Young of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2696, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
