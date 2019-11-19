Barrie police release video footage in armed robbery investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police say they have released video surveillance of an armed robbery that took place in July in an effort to identify the two suspects involved.

On July 22, at about 2:45 a.m., police say two suspects entered the Circle K at the Esso at 99 Mapleview Dr. E.

Upon entering the store, the first suspect allegedly walked to the counter holding a backpack and demanded money from the victims.

At the same time, police say the second suspect walked around the corner, displayed a weapon and demanded that cigarettes be placed in the garbage bag he was carrying.

According to police, both suspects then exited the store and were last seen running eastbound on Mapleview Drive.

The first suspect is described as a five-foot-eight to five-foot-10 man who is between 20 and 25 years old with a slim build and short, dirty blond hair. Police say he was wearing a dark grey, long-sleeved shirt with a black hood, a dark bandana with a white design, black jogging pants and a thin latex glove on his left hand.

Police also say he was carrying a black, grey and purple backpack and did not have shoes on.

The second suspect is described as a 20- to 25-year-old man who stands between five feet eight inches and five feet 10 inches tall, is left-handed and has a slim build and long, dark hair. Police say he was wearing a blue baseball cap with a logo, a dark grey, long-sleeved shirt with a black hoodie underneath, a blue bandana with a white logo, grey jogging pants and white running shoes.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Det. Const. B. Carleton of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2549, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

