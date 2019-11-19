Menu

B.C. handing out more than 2K licence prohibitions for excessive speeding per year

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 8:50 pm
Updated November 19, 2019 9:27 pm
New data is shedding more light on the issue of excessive speeding in British Columbia.

Every year, for the past three years, more than 2,100 motorists have been handed licence prohibitions for excessive speeding.

And so far this year (up until October 31), 1,600 motorists have had their licences pulled for various periods of time, according RoadSafetyBC numbers provided by ICBC.

The figures come just days after Global News reported that 7,648 cars were impounded as a result of excessive speeding in 2018.

Vehicles impounded for excessive speeding

  • 2016: 8,422
  • 2017: 7,184
  • 2018: 7,648
  • 2019 (to Oct. 31): 7,261

B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said he is considering a review of penalties.

Forensic traffic consultant Grant Gottgetreu, a former West Vancouver police officer, says the problem of excessive speeding is worse than revealed by the numbers.

Shocking numbers on excessive speeding in B.C.
Shocking numbers on excessive speeding in B.C.

“The numbers are actually higher than what’s actually being impounded, because a lot of officers are exercising roadside discretion,” he said.

As for a solution?

“I don’t see the points going higher, I can still see them leaving it at three points,” said Gottgetreu.

“But I can see the fines maybe doubling, getting closer to $1,000.”

Liberal critic for ICBC Jas Johal said he’s not sure that higher fines are the answer.

“It’s about safety, at the end of the day,” said Johal.

“And if that means we have to get tougher, let’s get tougher. But let’s not just view them as a cash cow.”

