Chris Campbell, architect of 2019 Junos bid, out at Tourism London

A high-profile employee of Tourism London is no longer working for the organization.

Chris Campbell, the man who was central to the Forest City’s successful bid to host the 2019 Junos, is no longer with the organization.

Campbell was the director of culture and entertainment until Thursday.

Cheryl Finn, Tourism London’s general manager, confirmed to Global News Radio 980 CFPL that Campbell was no longer with Tourism London but declined to discuss the circumstances surrounding his departure.

“We wish Chris all the best in his future endeavours. He did phenomenal work for the city,” said Finn.

The 2019 Juno Awards event, which was held at Budweiser Gardens in March, was hosted by Sarah McLachlan, featured a surprise appearance by Sting and also honoured Corey Hart.

Before attracting the Junos to London, Campbell was at the heart of the city’s efforts to bring the Canadian Country Music Association Awards to London in 2016. Campbell was also successful in his efforts to bring the Country Music Association of Ontario’s annual awards event to London.

The London Juno Host Committee, which was led by Campbell, came up with an innovative effort to raise money for MusiCounts, a charity closely associated with the music awards show.

For one year, $1 from every ticket sold at Budweiser Gardens, London Music Hall and Centennial Music Hall went towards the charity. In October, it was announced the effort had raised $205,000.

Before joining Tourism London, Campbell was the director of marketing at Budweiser Gardens. He is well regarded within the city’s entertainment industry and was a key player behind London’s plan to become a “music city.”

Global News Radio 980 CFPL was unable to reach Campbell for comment on Friday.