Successful Junos shines spotlight on London, Ont.

The Juno Awards are over, but several local stakeholders say their impact will be lasting.

Chris Campbell — 2019 Juno host committee chair and Tourism London’s director of Culture and Entertainment Tourism — says this puts the spotlight on the city.

“Such an incredible moment for our city. From parking to police, everybody came together and rose to the occasion and made the event just incredible,” he told Mike Stubbs on 980 CFPL’s London Live on Monday.

“I’ve been at the last four Juno Awards galas — this was the best. [From] the food to the service at the hotels, this goes a long way with delegates and with guests that we bring to the city. I can’t be more proud of every little piece; it was just perfect.”

Downtown London’s Janette MacDonald echoes Cambell’s sentiments.

“We handled it seamlessly and beautifully and even speaking with the police, no problems. It seems as though we finally got it all together and everybody behaved, everybody had a great time, everybody was enjoying themselves.”

MacDonald added that while the Junos are over, its impact will be long-lasting.

“When people come down for an event like the Junos and they look at the stores and the windows and they think, ‘I want to come back, when this is all over I want to come back down on a Saturday afternoon and see what this is all about,’ and that’s a lot of the value.”

The awards themselves also included many nods to London, even opening with Loud Luxury performing with Western University’s marching band and cheerleaders.

John Stobie of Stobie’s Pizza told 980 CFPL he was floored when his restaurant was mentioned during the live broadcast.

Made it to @Stobiespizza after the show and it was delicious.

“My son had said that he had a bad dream and I’m like ‘Hey buddy, c’mon, we can watch a little bit of the Junos together.’ Next thing you know, they had started to announce nominees for Group of the Year and my son said, ‘I love the Arkells, Daddy!’ and I’m like, ‘Maybe they’ll win!'” he said.

“Two minutes later, I’m jumping like an idiot. My son’s got his jaw dropped, he’s like, ‘Daddy, they said your restaurant!'”

Then, the band showed up at his restaurant at roughly 11:30 p.m.

“Tough to fall asleep last night,” he laughed.

“It’s a great honour. It’s amazing to hear. Just a little family restaurant that we try to work hard at and to be put out across the nation like that is crazy.”