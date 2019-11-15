Menu

Entertainment

Top 3 things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of November 16

By Kahla Evans Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 2:48 pm
Voice of the Bombers Bob Irving breaks down the CFL Western Finals
WATCH: The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are one win away from the Grey Cup final, Bob Irving joins Global News Morning with his thoughts on the Western Finals.

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans.

This weekend’s events include sports, shopping and singing!

 

1. CFL Western Finals

Whether you’re piling in the car for a good old-fashioned road trip to Regina, or you’ll be watching or listening from the comfort of your couch, the countdown is on to the big game on Sunday.

We’re talking about the West Final between our Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium.

RELATED: Winnipeg Blue Bombers gearing up for clash with Roughriders in West Final

So to tee up the big game and check in with what stands between the Bombers and the Grey Cup final, Global News Morning sat down with the voice of the Bombers, Bob Irving.

The Bomber Pregame Show starts at 1 p.m. on 680 CJOB and to hear more, click here.

 

2. Behind Closed Doors

For the 10th year now, the folks at St. Vital Centre are inviting everyone to join them for a late-night shopping event called Behind Closed Doors.

It’s an after-hours affair on Saturday from 7 to 10:30 p.m. that features sales, snacks and performances all under the sparkling holiday lights and decorations.

WATCH: Special shopping experience

Winnipeg shopping event supports nearly 20 local charities
Winnipeg shopping event supports nearly 20 local charities

Tickets for the event are $5 and ALL of the proceeds from ticket sales will be split between 17 different local charities.

Some of those charities include Children’s Rehabilitation FoundationJocelyn House HospiceSpecial Olympics Manitoba and Snowflake Place.

RELATED: Canadian seniors volunteer more time, money than any other age group: report

Since the Behind Closed Doors event started, nine years ago, St. Vital has raised $365,000.

To learn more, or get your tickets, head here.

 

3. Winnipeg Beer Choir Sing-Along

This weekend is your chance to get in the festive frame of mind with the Winnipeg Beer Choir.

If you haven’t hung out with these folks before, it’s exactly what the name suggests… singing songs with tons of other people while enjoying a beer or two.

WATCH: Sip & sing

Sip and sing along with the Winnipeg Beer Choir
Sip and sing along with the Winnipeg Beer Choir

Friday and Saturday, you are invited to join the Choir for their Sing-Along Messiah event.

Both shows start at 7:30 p.m. at Young United Church and tickets are $15 at the door.

 

Happy weekend everyone!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFLWinnipeg Blue BombersSaskatchewan RoughridersGrey CupTop Three ThingsBob IrvingSt. Vital CentreWinnipeg Beer Choir
