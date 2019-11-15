Menu

Crime

First-degree murder charge laid in death of well-known Halifax football player  

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 1:59 pm
Updated November 15, 2019 2:03 pm
Triston Reece, 19, was a well-known football player who had competed on Citadel High School's team.
Triston Reece, 19, was a well-known football player who had competed on Citadel High School's team. Football Nova Scotia/Facebook page

A 40-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Triston Reece over the summer.

Halifax Regional Police say Kaz Henry Cox was arrested on Friday in the 0-100 block of Gloria McCluskey Avenue in Dartmouth.

“Cox has been charged with one count of first-degree murder,” police said in a news release Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: Triston Reece homicide added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program

Reece was shot in the 7100 block of Scot Street in Halifax on July 26. He was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The shooting marked the first homicide in Halifax in 2019.

19-year-old football star remembered by family and friends during celebration of life
19-year-old football star remembered by family and friends during celebration of life

Reece was a well-known football player who competed for Football Nova Scotia and Citadel High School.

Story continues below advertisement

Reece’s homicide was added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program on Oct. 24. The program offers up to $150,000 to anyone that comes forward with information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

READ MORE: Well-known football player dies in Halifax’s first homicide of 2019

Investigators believe there are people with information about the homicide that could lead to an arrest who have not yet come forward.

Kaz Cox is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday to face the charge.

