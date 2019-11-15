First-degree murder charge laid in death of well-known Halifax football player  

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Triston Reece over the summer.

Halifax Regional Police say Kaz Henry Cox was arrested on Friday in the 0-100 block of Gloria McCluskey Avenue in Dartmouth.

“Cox has been charged with one count of first-degree murder,” police said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Reece was shot in the 7100 block of Scot Street in Halifax on July 26. He was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The shooting marked the first homicide in Halifax in 2019.

Reece was a well-known football player who competed for Football Nova Scotia and Citadel High School.

Reece’s homicide was added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program on Oct. 24. The program offers up to $150,000 to anyone that comes forward with information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Investigators believe there are people with information about the homicide that could lead to an arrest who have not yet come forward.

Kaz Cox is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday to face the charge.