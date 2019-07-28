Well-known football player dies in Halifax’s first homicide of 2019

Nineteen-year-old Triston Reece, described as an elite athlete and leader, died after suffering life-threatening injuries during a shooting in Halifax on Friday.

Reece was shot in the 7100 block of Scot Street at 5:35 p.m., according to police.

“[The victim] was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after midnight,” said Sgt. Tanya Chambers-Spriggs, a watch commander with the Halifax Regional Police, on Saturday.

Reece was a football player in Halifax who competed and played for Football Nova Scotia and Citadel High School.

“Words can’t do this young man justice,” said Citadel Football in a Facebook post.

“He was a loving son, a leader, a kind soul, an elite athlete, a great teammate, an all-star, a champion and a young man with the brightest of futures.”

Citadel Football said the Citadel community is devastated by the news and shaken to its core.

“Every day spent with Triston was a blessing. He showed up with a positive attitude and always put the team before himself. He was an all-time great and someone who made his mark on our program and community from Day 1,” the Facebook post read.

Global News has reached out to Reece’s mother, Football Nova Scotia and Citadel High School, but none were immediately available for comment.

Police said they are investigating the incident as a homicide, the first in Halifax this year.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact police at 902-490-5020 or call Crime Stoppers.

—With files from Global News’ Alexander Quon